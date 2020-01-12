The immensely goofing Pak Army spokesperson Ghafoor seen addressing a Press conference





RAWALPINDI: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Saturday that Pakistan's armed forces will give an 'even stronger' response than that of February, if India attempts any military action across the Line of Control (LoC).





The DG ISPR response on Twitter came after Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund said if his army receives orders from the Indian parliament to 'reclaim' Azad Kashmir from Pakistan, it will take military action.





The Indian army chief’s statement on Azad Kashmir was a part of routine rhetoric to divert attention from domestic issues in India, said the DG ISPR.





The DG ISPR, in a tweet, said that Pakistan’s armed forces are ready to respond to any Indian aggression.





“Statements by Indian COAS to undertake military action across LOC are routine rhetoric for domestic audiences to get out of ongoing internal turmoil. Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any act of Indian aggression," he tweeted.





The DG ISPR called the Indian COAS' statement a latest manifestation of extremist indoctrination in India’s state institutions.





‪"We are aware of the dangers of belligerent fascist mindset in IOJ&K and to regional peace. World needs to take notice of Indian atrocities in IOJ&K and against minorities across India,” he said.





‪He added that India has experienced Pakistan’s response on Feb 27, 2019. “Same shall be even stronger next time,” said the DG ISPR.





Earlier while addressing India media, the newly-appointed Indian army chief said: “If the [Indian] parliament wants [Azad] Kashmir to be a part of India, then we will take the necessary action to achieve that goal.”





“There is a parliamentary resolution that entire Jammu and Kashmir is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area [AJK] also should belong to us,” he added.





Pakistan had rejected the statement, calling it 'irresponsible'.





The Foreign Office in its statement had said Pakistan was fully able to respond to any Indian aggression in AJK and that New Delhi should not forget Islamabad's befitting response to its aggression in Balakot last year.







