Next month the US Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper accompanied by senior officials will come bearing the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the sale of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS). This system is expected to cost around $1.867 billion. Confirming this to Financial Express Online on condition of anonymity, a senior diplomat said, “The LoA was expected to come when the US President Donald Trump was visiting India, but it was not ready in time. Now, when the US Defence Secretary visits India next month, he will carry that letter for the government.”





Explaining the procedure, the diplomat said “The next step after the LoA is P&A (Price & Availability). Once the LoA is handed to the Indian side, then the two sides will talk about not only the availability but also price which has been estimated to be $ 1.867 billion. The talks will be with the US-based companies Raytheon Corporation and Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace. And as and when the deal happens it will be through the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) route.”





The deal according to sources is expected to be closed before the year ends and this will further deepen the growing India-US Defence Relations and also in further strengthening the peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia Region. Days ahead of Trump visit, the US Congress was notified by the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) of the possible sale of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS).





When Did India Reach Out To The US?





For the first time, India reached to the US in 2018 IADWS which includes five AN/MPQ-64Fl Sentinel radar systems; 118 AMRAAM AIM-120C-7/C-8 missiles; three AMRAAM Guidance Sections; four AMRAAM Control Sections; and 134 Stinger FIM-92L missiles.





The system will also include 32 M4A1 rifles; 40,320 M855 5.56mm cartridges; Fire Distribution Centres; Handheld Remote Terminals; Electrical Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Sensor Systems; AMRAAM Non-Developmental Item-Airborne Instrumentation Units; Multi-spectral Targeting System; Canister Launchers and also and High Mobility Launchers.





According to the DSCA document whenever the deal is closed besides related elements of logistics support it will also include Dual Mount Stinger (DMS) Air Defence Systems; Vehicle Mounted Stinger Air Defence Systems; and also communications equipment etc.





Once this shield is in place it will help the Indian armed forces for countering air threats from drones or ballistic missiles to the national capital.





More About The Missile Shield?





In 2018, the Defence Acquisitions Council (DAC) gave approval for Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the purchase of IADWS from the US and will replace the old air defence systems in place.





Transfer of Advanced Military Technology





With India keen on the joint production of weapon systems, President Trump gave assurance for Transfer of Technology (ToT) of advanced military technology. In his remarks the the visiting leader had said that “India will be given the highest consideration when it comes to technology transfer.”





Both countries are also working on the early conclusion of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement that will give India access to advanced geo-location data and other pending defence-related agreements.







