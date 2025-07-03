



The banned terrorist group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) claimed that three of its top leaders were killed in drone attacks on its camps located in Myanmar.





The group, led by Paresh Baruah, alleged that the Indian Army was responsible for these strikes, which reportedly occurred between 2 am and 4 am, targeting multiple camps from the border near Longwa in Nagaland to Pangsai Pass in Arunachal Pradesh.





According to ULFA-I’s statements, the first attack killed Lieutenant General Nayan Medhi (alias Nayan Asom), who was described as the chairman of the group’s lower council. During the last rites for Nayan Asom, a subsequent missile attack allegedly killed Brigadier Ganesh Asom and Colonel Pradip Asom. The group further claimed that a total of 19 cadres were killed and another 19 injured in these attacks, which involved the use of Israeli and French-made drones. However, it is noteworthy that India is not known to operate French drones.





ULFA-I’s statements accused the Indian Army of executing the operation and threatened retaliation, declaring India as the aggressor. The group’s claims were widely reported by regional and national media, citing press releases and statements from ULFA-I spokespersons.





In response, the Indian Army categorically denied any involvement in the alleged operation. Defence Public Relations Officer Colonel M.S. Rawat stated, “There are no inputs with the Indian Army on such an operation,” and similar denials were issued by officers stationed in Guwahati and Nagaland. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also confirmed that Assam Police had no involvement and that no operation was launched from Indian soil, emphasizing that more information was needed before drawing conclusions.





While there have been previous instances of covert operations along the India-Myanmar border, including anti-insurgency actions by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, no official confirmation has been provided regarding this specific incident. Reports also suggest that other insurgent groups’ camps, such as those belonging to NSCN-K and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), may have been affected by similar drone strikes, but these details remain unverified.





ULFA-I alleges that three senior leaders were killed in drone strikes conducted by the Indian Army in Myanmar, but the Indian Army and Assam government officials have strongly denied any knowledge or involvement in such operations. The situation remains unclear, with independent verification of the group’s claims still lacking.





Agencies







