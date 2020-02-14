



Bharat Forge, India's largest forging company, is eyeing business orders from India's defence forces for heavy lift drones, that can transport emergency supplies beyond enemy lines





The Pune-based company showcased a concept drone, also called quadcopter, at the recently held Defence Expo in Lucknow alongside an array of guns and armoured vehicles.





The supposed drones can lift weights of 65 kilograms and fly at an altitude of 6,000 meters, a senior company official stated in a conversation with analysts.





"We had some very interesting products at the Defence Expo including drones for carrying cargo. So if emergency supplies have to be sent such as medical, food or radio sets this can do it," said Amit Kalyani, deputy managing director, Bharat Forge.





Drones are expected to play a vital role in aerial warfare and intelligence gathering leading corporates to jump onto the bandwagon. Construction major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on February 7, signed an MoU with drone making company ideaForge to offer unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) for defence use.





Founded in 2007 ideaForge claims to be India's largest manufacturer of drones. The organisation, set up by IIT-Bombay alumni, is a licensed manufacturer of UAVs approved by Ministry of Defence (MoD).





Bharat Forge signed four MoUs at the Defence Expo. The company will collaborate with General Atomics to develop new technologies in India for surface, undersea naval and advanced projectiles for weapons platforms.





The company will collaborate with Paramount Group to form a JV in India to co-develop land system and aerospace platforms.





Bharat Forge and JSC Dastan are also set to partner for up-gradation of CET-65E torpedoes.





Besides it will join hands with BEML for developing mounted gun systems on 4×4 platform, manufacture and supply of power train aggregates, critical armoured machined forgings for recovery vehicles and explore export business potential for armoured personal carrier.







