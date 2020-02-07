Elbit's SkyLark I-LE Block-II miniature drone





The Adani-Elbit JV said that it has launched the production of “hundreds of Mini UAV systems” for a global customer, with complete platform production and integration from its Hyderabad facility





by Manu Pubby





LUCKNOW: In a first, complete military drones in flyaway condition made in India have been exported to a foreign customer, with a joint venture between Adani and Israeli manufacturer Elbit declaring it one of the “largest export programs”.





The Adani-Elbit JV said that it has launched the production of “hundreds of Mini UAV systems” for a global customer, with complete platform production and integration from its Hyderabad facility.





In the past, the facility has supplied structures for the Hermes 900 UAV as well but final work, including integration of sensors and communications systems in that case was completed in Israel.





While the JV has not disclosed the nation or the value of contract, it is believed that the order was placed by an Asian nation and could be expanded to other countries in the future. The first private UAV manufacturing complex at Adani Aerospace Park in Hyderabad is now producing at least two types of drones that are being exported. The Hermes 900 Unmanned Aerial Platform was exported to foreign customers last year.





“Our vision is not limited to project-based collaboration with our partners but it’s about transforming the defence ecosystem in India through inclusive growth and collective contribution,” Ashish Rajvanshi, head of Adani Defence & Aerospace said.





The Gujarat-based group, which has made a measured entry into the defence manufacturing business in 2015, has set up a 20-acre facility near the Hyderabad international airport as its hub for manufacturing UAVs and other military products.





As reported by ET, the Adani Group is expanding its defence portfolio and has made a foray into the small arms business with the acquisition of a running facility in Gwalior that will produce machine guns, carbines and other weapons for the Indian and export markets.





The strategic acquisition — a joint venture company in which Israeli manufacturer IWI holds a 49% stake — positions the group as a major defence sector player with capabilities ranging from UAVs to helicopter systems and major Aero structures.







