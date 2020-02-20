



Progress has been made on the sale of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) to India under a Foreign Military Sales pact. The system is designed to protect the national capital from all incoming air threats and was notified to the US Congress for a possible sale to India, valued at $1.8 billion.





“The LOA has been issued from the US side and we have reached a fairly advanced stage in the consultations for an advanced missile defence system for the protection of the national capital region,” government sources said.





Our Bureau



