LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said his government will use indigenously-developed Dornier aircraft on two routes from Lucknow soon.





Military officials said it will be for the first time an aircraft developed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, a state-run aerospace major, will be used for civilian purposes.





"We will use two Dornier aircraft for ferrying passengers on two routes -- Lucknow-Agra and Lucknow-Varanasi," Adityanath said, addressing journalists on preparations for the five-day Def Expo beginning here on Wednesday.





Uttar Pradesh has the required infrastructure to promote defence manufacturing as the state has one of the best transport connectivity networks in the country, he said in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.





Civil aviation regulator DGCA will have to give permission for introducing Dornier aircraft for civilian purposes, officials said.





The Dornier aircraft is a highly versatile multi-purpose light transport aircraft.





It has been developed specifically to meet the manifold requirements of utility and commuter transport, third level services and air-taxi operations, coast guard duties and maritime surveillance.







