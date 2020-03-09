



Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday met Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev and discussed upcoming high-level engagements between India and Russia.





In a tweet, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the discussions come in pursuance of the "special and privileged strategic partnership" between the two countries.





"Foreign Secretary @HarshShringla met Russian Federation Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev @Nkudashev. Discussed important upcoming high level engagements between India and Russia in pursuance of our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership," Kumar said in the tweet.







