India's most powerful rocket the heavy-lift launch vehicle GSLV Mk-III on the launch pad



Away from its work of making planes and copters for the armed forces, the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is now a major player in the space sector partnering Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The Aerospace major is now making the Geo Synchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV-MKII).





The aerospace division of HAL has so far integrated and supplied rocket parts for 12 flights of GSLV-MKII, including the GSLV MKII-F10 flight planned for March 5. It will launch the 2,275-kg GISAT-1, which is a state-of-the-art earth observation satellite. It will be placed in a geosynchronous transfer orbit by GSLV MKII-F10.





Using its onboard propulsion system, the satellite would reach the final geostationary orbit. GISAT-1 is expected to facilitate near real-time observation of the Indian subcontinent.





HAL is also manufacturing the riveted structures, propellant tanks, feed lines of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLVs) and structures of various satellites for the space agency.





The HAL has been Indian Space Research Organisation’s preferred partner for over three decades, including in major projects such as Chandrayaan-I, Chandrayaan-II and Mangalyaan.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will also be associated with ISRO’s maiden manned mission Gaganyaan, which will carry three Indian astronauts into the earth’s lower orbit for a week in 2022.





ISRO had invited private Indian companies to build five PSLV launch vehicles. The HAL will start manufacturing the PSLV for the ISRO. For the ISRO, to rope in HAL, which is making aero-structures, decreases the manufacturing costs.





Finalises Plan To Produce Apache-Like Military Copter:





Aerospace giant HAL has started work to produce a 10-12 tonne attack helicopter by 2027 that will be comparable with some of the best medium-lift military choppers like the Apache to replace the Mi-17 fleet

HAL Chairman R Madhavan said the aim of the project is to stop import of Rs4 lakh crore worth of military helicopters in the coming years. The plan is to produce at least 500 units with the first prototype set to be ready by 2023



