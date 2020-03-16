NEW DELHI: Addressing the virtual summit of SAARC nations to strategize for the novel coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed formation of a coronavirus fund and also assured medical and logistical aide in combating the pandemic in the region.



Here are the key points:





PM Modi on Sunday addressed a video-conference attended by the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member nations, which was aimed at formulating a joint strategy to control and monitor the novel coronavirus outbreak. The conference was proposed by PM Modi and agreed upon by all member states.



Addressing the virtual summit, PM Modi proposed creating a Covid-19 emergency fund in which India will contribute $10 million. The PM also proposed training of 'medical response team' for SAARC countries and said that India's Rapid Response Team of doctors and specialists will be at the disposal of SAARC nations to deal with the pandemic.



PM Modi said, "Our neighbourhood collaboration should be a model for the world. We have to fight this battle together, and we have to win it together."



The PM said that his team has taken "careful notes" of some specific requests made by partner nations for medicine and equipment. "Let me assure you, that we will do our best for our neighbours," said the PM.



Addressing the video-conference, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that India can play a key role in combating Covid-19 since India is part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as well as of SAARC and hence can help Afghanistan and other nations in learning best practices from China.



Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said that the priority now is to contain the virus at all costs. The geographical location of Maldives makes this a challenge and an opportunity as well.



President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa emphasized on the need for South Asia to share ideas and best practices in order to face up to the challenge of the rapid spread of the virus. He also said that the SAARC leaders should formulate mechanism for economies to tide over problems posed by coronavirus.



Bhutanese premier Lotay Tshering said that the SAARC member states must be willing to share our limited resources and in addition to thinking about acute relief, the nations must also think of long term impact of the coronavirus.



Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that it is important to control rumours that create panic and that the is discussion on Covid-19 should not end here. "We must continue this further with our health officials," he said.



Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed hope that SAARC nations will be able to combat this situation together.



Nepal PM KP Oli said that the need is to develop a SAARC mechanism for essential things in the fight against coronavirus.