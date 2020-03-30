



US President Donald Trump may have agreed to stop using the term “Chinese Virus” for COVID-19, however, here in India the ruling BJP’s ideological fountainhead, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is firm the pandemic should be referred to as that.





According to Sangh affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), “It is not hate speech. People are cursing China for not behaving like a responsible nation.”





Talking to The Tribune, SJM’s Ashwani Mahajan said, “I am not referring to conspiracy angles or theories but only facts. Despite having information about the virus in December, the Chinese government did not inform the world and allowed its spread. Even the role of the World Health Organisation (WHO) is doubtful.”





On being reminded that India was referring to the virus as per international nomenclature, Mahajan said, “It can be because of diplomatic reasons, but the fact remains that China did not behave like a responsible nation and (India) will have to review our relations with the country in future.”







