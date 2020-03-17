



This feat was achieved by the HAL in 12 months once the Drawing Applicability List (DAL) and SOP by Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) were released, said the official





Indian Air Force (IAF) is a step closer to getting a fully combat-ready indigenous supersonic fighter with the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas in Final Operational Clearance-standard (SP-21) making its first successful test flight in Bangalore on Tuesday (March 17, 2020).





Airborne for around 40 minutes, the first Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) in FOC standard (SP-21) took to the skies on Tuesday. This was the maiden flight of this aircraft which was piloted by Air Cmde KA Muthana (Retd), who is the Chief Test Flying (Fixed Wing).





The supersonic jet fighter aircraft, which an earlier version of which is already in service with the IAF, took-off from HAL Airport in Bengaluru at 12:30 pm and flew over India's tech capital before making a perfect landing. The HAL plans to deliver 16 Tejas FOC fighter by the end of April 2021.



