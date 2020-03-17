Tejas FOC Standard Completes Maiden Flight, IAF Closer To Combat-Ready Indigenous Fighter
This feat was achieved by the HAL in 12 months once the Drawing Applicability List (DAL) and SOP by Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) were released, said the official
Indian Air Force (IAF) is a step closer to getting a fully combat-ready indigenous supersonic fighter with the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas in Final Operational Clearance-standard (SP-21) making its first successful test flight in Bangalore on Tuesday (March 17, 2020).
The first Light Combat Aircraft in FOC standard (SP-21) took to the skies for maiden flight. @drajaykumar_ias @SpokespersonMoD @DefProdnIndia @gopalsutar @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/e6Nq3AEOYX— HAL (@HALHQBLR) March 17, 2020
Airborne for around 40 minutes, the first Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) in FOC standard (SP-21) took to the skies on Tuesday. This was the maiden flight of this aircraft which was piloted by Air Cmde KA Muthana (Retd), who is the Chief Test Flying (Fixed Wing).
The supersonic jet fighter aircraft, which an earlier version of which is already in service with the IAF, took-off from HAL Airport in Bengaluru at 12:30 pm and flew over India's tech capital before making a perfect landing. The HAL plans to deliver 16 Tejas FOC fighter by the end of April 2021.
HAL Chairman and Managing Director R Madhavan credited the entire LCA Tejas team for the successful maiden flight of the fighter jet in a press release by the defence PSU major. Apart from HAL, the other organisations involved in the development of LCA Tejas are Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA), Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), IAF and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA).
"HAL achieved the momentous feat within a record time of 12 months after release of Drawing Applicability List (DAL) and SOP by CEMILAC. This would pave way for production of remaining 15 fighters from the FOC block which are planned to be delivered during the next financial year. The FOC aircraft are equipped with advanced features such as Air-to-Air refuelling, Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missile system, etc. It imbibes a lot of manufacturing improvements which were based on the operational feedback of LCA IOC fleet with IAF," said the press release.
What Does The FoC Aircraft Have Onboard?
What Does The FoC Aircraft Have Onboard?
According to HAL the FOC aircraft are equipped with advanced features:
Minister of State, Defence, Shripad Naik had on February 5, 2020, stated in the Lok Sabha that IAF will induct 20 Tejas FOC jets with a break-up of 16 fighters and 4 twin-seater trainers. IAF already has 16 Tejas in its 45 Squadron (Flying Daggers) at Sulur Air Force Station in Tamil Nadu.
No comments:
Post a Comment