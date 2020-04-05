



Four terrorists have been killed in an ongoing gunfight in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir with the Indian security forces according to Indian news agency – IANS.





IANS quoting police sources said that following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of a group of terrorists in the Hardmanguri Batpora area of Kulgam district, security forces, including SOG of local police and Rashtriya Rifles launched an operation late last evening.





When challenged, terrorists hiding in the orchard area of the Hardmanguri Batpora village opened fire at the surrounding security forces after which an encounter started there.





“Earlier, three terrorists have been killed (while forth one was cornered), n this operation and their bodies are lying in the orchard area. The three killed terrorists have been identified as Fayaz, Adil, Mohd Shahid. They are all residents of DH Pora in Kulgam.





“The encounter has ended. Bodies of four slain terrorists have been recovered. Three army soldiers sustained injuries in this operation.



