



PK Mishra, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, conducted a high-level review of key indigenous defence and space projects during his visit to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facilities in Bangalore.





The visit, hosted by HAL Chairman and Managing Director D K Sunil along with board members, began at the Aircraft Research & Design Centre (ARDC), where Mishra inspected the TEJAS MK-2 hangar. He then proceeded to the TEJAS assembly hangar and the aerospace division, where he was briefed on the ongoing production of the TEJAS MK-1A.





During the visit, HAL showcased six TEJAS MK-1A fighters and two TEJAS MK-1 trainers, underscoring the maturity and operational readiness of the indigenous light combat aircraft program.





HAL also presented a range of indigenous platforms to Mishra, including the Prachand light combat helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Dhruv advanced light helicopter, and the HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft.





These demonstrations reinforced HAL’s capability to spearhead complex, multi-stakeholder defence projects and its commitment to achieving self-reliance in defence production, in alignment with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





At the aerospace division, Mishra was received by ISRO Chairman V Narayanan.





He toured the LVM-3 and PSLV assembly lines, the cryogenic engine manufacturing facility, and reviewed HAL’s contributions to the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission.





Mishra was also briefed on HAL’s recent selection for the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) technology transfer programme, recognising HAL’s expanding role in India’s space sector.





Throughout the visit, Mishra commended HAL’s contributions to strengthening India’s indigenous capabilities in both defence and aerospace, emphasising the importance of timely execution, adherence to global quality standards, and the need for technological innovation and skilled manpower to fortify India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.





The review highlighted the government’s focus on self-reliance and the strategic significance of indigenous programmes for national security and technological advancement.





