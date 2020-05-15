



US Senator Thom Tillis presented an 18-point plan on Thursday. The plan aims at using the help of regional allies to hold the Chinese government accountable for its “lies, deception, and cover-ups” that led to the global COVID-19 pandemic. This plan also includes enhancing military ties with India.





“The Chinese government maliciously covered up and enabled a global pandemic that has caused misery for so many Americans. This is the same regime that locks up its own citizens in labour camps, steals America’s technology and jobs, and threatens the sovereignty of our allies," said Thom Tillis.





"This is a major wake-up call to the United States and the rest of the free world. My plan of action will hold the Chinese government accountable for lying about COVID-19; sanctioning the Chinese government while protecting America’s economy, public health, and national security," he added.





Through this, Tillis is blaming China and has claimed that China knew about the amount of damage and danger the Coronavirus could bring, but hid the information. He has alleged Chinese government of not disclosing important information about COVID-19 for months, and has also claimed that thousand of lives could have been saved if the Chinese government would have been truthful about the Coronavirus.





The 18-point plan talks about an immediate approval of USD 20 billion funding for the military, and strengthening ties with regional allies, and expanding equipment sales with India, Taiwan and Vietnam.





Talking about bringing back the manufacturing industry to the US, the plan read, "Move manufacturing back to the US from China and gradually eliminate our supply chain dependency on China. Stop China from stealing our technology and provide incentives to American companies to regain our technological advantage. Strengthen cyber-security against Chinese hacks and sabotage."





Blaming China for hiding information on Coronavirus, the plan states that the US should ban Chinese technology company, Huawei. It seeks support for preventing the American taxpayer's money to going to Chinese government, which Tillis alleges is being used by the Chinese government to pay off their debt.





Senator Tillis’ plan urges the Trump Administration to formally request the International Olympic Committee to withdraw the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing.





Tillis has also claimed that WHO should be investigated to ensure that the organisation is working independently. "Expose and counter China’s predatory debt-trap diplomacy targeting developing countries. Increase intelligence sharing on potential pandemics and lead the creation of a watchdog organisation to monitor foreign governments’ handling of deadly viruses," Tillis said in his suggestions.





Congressman Troy Balderson introduced bicameral legislation with Congressman Doug Collins and Senator Lindsey Graham that will hold China accountable for deceptive actions taken by its leaders that led to the spread and subsequent global pandemic.





The COVID-19 Accountability Act authorises President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on China if it fails to cooperate with a full investigation led by the US or its allies into the events that lead to the COVID-19 outbreak.





This is not the first time such an accusation has been made against China. In the past few months, the US and Chinese government have been in a vocal rebuttal about Coronavirus.







