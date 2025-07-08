



US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that he stopped the escalation of the recent India-Pakistan conflict—particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack—by threatening to halt US trade with both countries if hostilities continued.





Trump asserted that his intervention was crucial to preventing a potential nuclear confrontation, stating, “We stopped a lot of fights, very, very big one was India and Pakistan. We stopped that over trade. We said that we are not going to be dealing with you at all if you are gonna fight. They were maybe at a nuclear stage…Stopping that was really important”.





Trump also credited the leaders of both countries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir, for their roles in de-escalating the situation, and he claimed that he spoke directly with Modi about the matter.





He further linked this diplomatic episode to ongoing US-India trade negotiations, suggesting that a trade deal was imminent and that his leverage over trade played a pivotal role in ending the conflict.





However, the Indian government has categorically denied Trump’s assertions. Indian officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, have stated that there was no discussion of a US-India trade deal or any US mediation in relation to the ceasefire or the cessation of hostilities.





India maintains that its actions following the Pahalgam attack—namely, targeted strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir—were measured, precise, and non-escalatory, and that the situation was resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan, not through any external intervention.





The Indian Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that all issues with Pakistan are to be addressed bilaterally and that India’s longstanding policy on Jammu and Kashmir remains unchanged.





Trump has repeatedly taken public credit for stopping an India-Pakistan conflict by using the threat of trade sanctions as leverage, India has firmly rejected these claims, emphasising that the de-escalation was a result of direct, bilateral engagement and not linked to any US trade ultimatum or mediation.





Based On ANI Report







