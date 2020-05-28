



The famed Doklam Team which stood up to China during the 2017 Doklam standoff between the two countries is again back in action amid the latest border standoff between the two countries in Ladakh.





National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar who had played a key role in India’s Doklam strategy were part of Prime Minister Modi’s strategy meeting over the Ladakh standoff yesterday (26 May).





Back during the Doklam crisis, General Rawat was India’s Army Chief and S Jaishankar was India’s foreign secretary.





They are now leading India’s response to Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. While India seeks to de-escalate tensions at the LAC via dialogue, the team has been asked to “prepare for any eventuality”.





The report claims that India has now deployed high altitude warfare troops and their support systems to the eastern Ladakh theatre amid China’s aggressive posturing. The communist nation is seeking to arm-twist India against building border infrastructure in the Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) sector.







