Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's close aide said on Tuesday that the country could not afford to enforce lockdown for indefinite period due to the uncertainty and absence of any timeline about the end of novel Coronavirus crisis.





Speaking to the media after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Khan, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that they don’t have enough resources to sustain the pressure of an indefinite lockdown.





"Given the situation, if we can do both - protect our lives and keep businesses running - that would be the best; we don't have any other options,” the minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.





So far, a total number of 34,336 Coronavirus cases and 737 deaths have been reported in Pakistan.





Imran Khan Not In Favour of Large-Scale Lockdown





In March, the Pakistan Prime Minister had said that his country could not implement a large-scale urban lockdown like other western nations to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.





He had asserted that such a move would threaten to cripple the economy of the cash-strapped country.





"The Pakistan situation is not the same as that of the US or Europe... 25 percent of our population is living in grave poverty,” Khan was quoted as saying by AFP.





"If we shut down the cities -- people are already facing difficult circumstances -- we will save them from corona at one end, but they will die from hunger on other side,” he had said.





Pakistan Vulnerable To Coronavirus impact





Pakistan is considered vulnerable to the impacts of the pandemic because of its porous borders, creaking hospitals, the culture of handshaking and hugging, and large population.





Khan had said Pakistan's economy had made gains last year but now facing pressures due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus.





