



The clash between Indian Army and Chinese People's Liberation Army on the intervening night of June 15-16 at Galwan Valley near Ladakh along LAC took the lives of 20 brave Indian soldiers. Sibal stated that the Chinese military is barely 7 kilometres from Burtse on the Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) road that has an Indian airstrip, from where the Y junction is just 25 km away. He also said that the PM has given inconsistent statements on the conflict and said that the Congress party is willing to support the Prime Minister but the latter has to admit the Chinese occupation in Ladakh





New Delhi: The Congress party on Saturday launched a fresh attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government over the standoff and military flare-ups along the Line of Actual Control, with senior party leader Kapil Sibal asking why the PM was not publicly condemn China and their “brazen occupation of Indian territory”.





The senior Congress leader and former Union minister claimed that the Chinese soldiers have occupied the bottleneck ‘Y’ junction in Ladakh and are very close to Burtse town in the region.





“The Chinese are now using the same tactics with us. They have occupied the bottleneck ‘Y’ junction in Ladakh’s Depsang plains, which is 18 kms inside the Indian territory in Ladakh. And as the bottleneck Y is occupied by Chinese, now we cannot reach our patrol point number 14 and there is no access to that today. I want to ask the Prime Minister, how did this happen?” Sibal asked while addressing a virtual press conference on Saturday.





Sibal also referred to ancient Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu and his four principles of warfare – subdue enemy without battle, exploit opponent’s weaknesses, camouflage offence as defence and all warfare is based on deception.





“China is now intruding and obstructing Indian patrolling at patrol point numbers 10, 11, 11A, 12, 13,” Sibal showed on the map.







