



‘Anyone doing politics on Chinese ‘mischief’ is anti-national’





by Tasaduq Hussain





Ladakh: A top Buddhist leader in Union Territory of Ladakh, Rigzin Spalbar Thursday said Government has failed to narrate the truth about China’s incursion in Ladakh that has led to number of contradicting statements within the government with prime minister, defence minister and foreign minister giving varied details which has created immense confusion “within the nation itself.”





Spalbar, who also contested elections over a year back on Congress ticket from Ladakh said that China over the years has made number of attempts to capture land in Indian Territory and has managed to claim sovereignty because India has maintained silence.





Talking to us, Spalbar said that Indian government has not revealed the actual facts to the people of country, especially the ground situation in eastern Ladakh and there is no denial that China again this time has captured the Indian land.





He said it is not for the first time that China has attempted to capture the land in Ladakh but has done it in past too even India lost a huge land to China over the years but the only difference is that India lost 20 soldiers in a violent clash after almost 35 years and encroachment China did this time is strategically the most vital vintage position.





He said he can’t say with authority as to how much of the Indian territory China has claimed but there is no doubt in saying that China has come inside (Indian Territory)





There is no fear or tension among the local population here since it’s not for the first time that war like situation is created. “People have witnessed it in the past too and have helped Indian army in every possible manner even the local population has volunteered their services throughout to fight the enemy,” he said.





The veteran politician said that China has not been taught a lesson so far by India. He said: “We must realize that China has always betrayed India still. We haven’t taught them a lesson as India kept taking things lightly in result of which we have suffered loses and will keep bearing immense loss if appropriate concrete measures aren’t taken.”





He said people of Ladakh think that India should take a strong stand against China to let them know India won’t tolerate China anymore else China will keep encroaching which is loss for the entire local population.





“India must talk to China in equal level like a powerful nation same as a sovereign power not by coming down to the knees,” he said.





Spalbar said China won’t engage into war with India. “We have lost land to them without a single gunfire in past. Why would they require a war?” he asked. He said “Now when India has done handsome build-up everywhere, if the China attempts to come more forward then there is no other option other than a war.”





Spalbar said India must strongly challenge China on international and all other platforms to retrieve the land it has captured over the years and India should also hit at the loopholes of China.





Lashing out at the government for not coming clear about the situation, Spalbar said that the Government has failed to narrate the truth about China’s incursion in Ladakh that has led to number of contradicting statements within the government with prime minister, defence minister and foreign minister giving varied details which has created immense confusion within the nation itself. “Government should not hide the actual situation of Ladakh,” he said. “The biggest mistake government did is maintaining silence and failing to build word opinion and not talking the entire nation into full confidence since there should be nothing to hide”.







