Leh: Retired Army colonel and Maha Veer Chakra awardee Sonam Wangchuk claimed that India is yet to understand the Chinese mind and formulate a strong policy to deal with any situation along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.





The Kargil war hero stated that Chinese could never be trusted as they have global strategic designs and currently they are working in tandem with Pakistan to isolate India.





The Indian Army, Wangchuk said, was capable and equipped enough to deal with any escalation along LAC, however pointed out that cyber warfare is the weakness of India.





“Chinese are not to be trusted, as we never know what they are upto. They are deceptive. They keep on changing their stance to cater to their long term vision and often catch you unawares,” said colonel (retired) Wangchuk, who received the second-highest gallantry award for leading a column of the Ladakh Scouts unit at the Chorbat La Pass during the Kargil War of 1999.





“We have to know and understand their mind but we have failed to do so till now,” he lamented. The former army officer, who served for over 32 years in the Army, said that the current situation was different than the Kargil War as the country is currently facing a different opponent in different international circumstances.





“During Kargil we enjoyed tremendous international support,” said Wangchuk, who has also served in Chushul area of eastern Ladakh, which is the flashpoint of ongoing faceoff between India and China.





On the issue of Chinese incursions in Galwan Valley and Pangong Lake, Wangchuk said that he would suggest immediate de-escalation of the situation and war should be the last resort.





“Our army is ready to tackle any situation and we are not in 1962, when we were lacking in several aspects. Today, we are modernized enough to deal with any escalation,” said Wangchuk, who contrary to his earlier stand, is now agreeing with the government’s version of the ground situation in eastern Ladakh.





The decorated army officer claimed that China has been grabbing land in Ladakh for several years and they want to create trouble at multiple points for India.





“What is happening in Nepal is connected to Ladakh. And China would continue to prick India as we are its democratic and peace loving neighbour in the region,” said Wangchuk.





The Army veteran said that Pakistan's close ties with China, which often uses the former to further its own interests, is also a major aspect of India-China relationship now. “Incidents triggered by Pakistan on LoC and China on LAC are definitely connected,” said Wangchuk.





For better guarding of LAC, Wangchuk also advised that Ladakh scouts should be given a major role along LAC, as the troops are from the region and acclimatized to the harshness of climate and hostile terrain. “Locals understand terrain from tactical point of view, while as a soldier from plains, has extreme difficulty to do so,” said Wangchuk.







