NEW DELHI: The Union home ministry has held discussions with 17 private Indian companies including Larsen & Toubro and Godrej for local manufacturing of small arms for central armed police forces (CAPFs), in its attempt to promote self-reliance.





Some of these weapons currently being used were imported by security forces through the home ministry, said officials. The home ministry is looking at local production of these equipment following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call on Atmanirbhar Bharat to make the country self-reliant.





“The private companies shortlisted by the MHA own licence to manufacture weapons,” said a senior home ministry official.





Besides L&T and Godrej, these include Vem Technologies, Kalyani Strategic, Shyam Arms, Premier Explosives and HYT, he added.





The ministry is learnt to have held the first round of discussions with representatives of these companies and the director generals of the ITBP, BSF, CRPF, SSB, CISF, NSG and Assam Rifles. “The security forces have been asked to provide their requirement and to cut down on import of arms and ammunitions which can be easily developed with the help of local manufacturers,” said another home ministry official.







