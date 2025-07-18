



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a remarkable milestone with over 70% indigenisation in Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs), as confirmed by Dr. Jagannath Nayak, Director of the Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS). This significant achievement represents a major breakthrough in India's defence technology capabilities, placing the country among an elite group of nations possessing advanced laser weapon systems.





The development of directed energy weapons has been a strategic priority for India, particularly given the evolving nature of modern warfare and the proliferation of drone threats along the country's borders. DEWs represent a paradigm shift from traditional kinetic weapons to energy-based systems that can engage targets at the speed of light with unprecedented precision and cost-effectiveness.





India's journey in DEW technology began with foundational research in 2012, with the program taking shape under DRDO's leadership, initially through LASTEC and later through CHESS in Hyderabad. The development has been carried out under the codename "Sahastra Shakti," reflecting India's commitment to creating indigenous weapons capable of countering diverse aerial threats.





Technical Achievements And System Capabilities





The flagship achievement of DRDO's DEW program is the Mk-2(A) laser-directed energy weapon system, which successfully demonstrated its capabilities on April 13, 2025, at the National Open Air Range (NOAR) in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. This 30-kilowatt system combines six 5-kilowatt fibre lasers to deliver a concentrated beam capable of neutralising aerial targets at ranges up to 5 kilometres.





The system's technical specifications are impressive. It features a 360-degree Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) sensor system for target acquisition and tracking, enabling all-direction threat detection and engagement. The weapon is mounted on a mobile truck platform, providing tactical flexibility and rapid deployment capabilities essential for modern battlefield requirements. The cost-effectiveness of the system is particularly noteworthy, with operational costs equivalent to just a few litres of petrol per engagement.





During the successful trials, the MK-2(A) system demonstrated its ability to engage fixed-wing drones at long range, counter multiple drone attacks simultaneously, and disable enemy surveillance sensors and antennae. The lightning-fast engagement capability, delivering precision strikes within seconds, positions it as one of the most potent counter-drone systems available.





Indigenous Development Ecosystem





The 70% indigenisation achievement is particularly significant as it reflects the collaborative ecosystem that DRDO has built around DEW technology. The development involved extensive cooperation between DRDO's Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS) in Hyderabad and other DRDO laboratories including Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE), and Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL).





The indigenous development extends beyond DRDO's internal capabilities to include partnerships with academic institutions and over 15 Indian industries. This collaborative approach has enabled the development of critical subsystems and components within India, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and enhancing the country's strategic autonomy in advanced defence technologies.





Technology Transfer And Industrial Engagement





DRDO's commitment to indigenisation is further demonstrated through its comprehensive technology transfer initiatives. The organisation has signed over 2,000 technology transfer agreements in 2024 alone, with more than 200 production licenses issued. This aggressive technology transfer strategy is designed to build indigenous manufacturing capabilities across the private sector.





Specifically for DEW technology, DRDO has initiated plans to transfer the MK-2(A) 30-kilowatt laser weapon technology to private sector companies. This strategic decision aims to leverage private industry's manufacturing capacity and scalability to meet the growing demand from the Indian Armed Forces. The technology transfer builds on DRDO's existing partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), which has already been licensed for mass production of earlier DEW systems, including 2-kilowatt and 10-kilowatt variants.





Operational Deployment And Service Integration





The practical application of DRDO's DEW technology has already been demonstrated in operational scenarios. The Indian Armed Forces have inducted 23 Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems (IDD&IS) with 2-kilowatt lasers, valued at approximately ₹400 crore. These systems have been deployed during high-profile events, including Republic Day celebrations in 2020 and 2021, to counter drone threats.





The operational effectiveness of these systems was highlighted in April 2025 when a 2-kilowatt MK-I DEW successfully destroyed a Chinese-origin drone operated by the Pakistani Army near the Line of Control. This real-world application underscores the strategic value of DEW technology in addressing asymmetric threats along India's borders.





Future Development Roadmap





DRDO's ambitions in DEW technology extend well beyond the current 30-kilowatt system. The organisation has announced plans to develop significantly more powerful laser systems, including 50-kilowatt, 100-kilowatt, and an ambitious 300-kilowatt system within the next two years. The 300-kilowatt "Surya" DEW, expected by 2027, aims to achieve a 20-kilometre range and will be capable of neutralising drones, missiles, and other aerial threats with enhanced precision.





The development roadmap also includes plans for airborne platforms, with DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat confirming that the organisation is developing laser-directed energy weapons for airborne platforms. This includes ambitious plans for megawatt-class systems intended for larger aircraft platforms, representing a significant leap in capability.





Challenges And Future Considerations





While the 70% indigenisation achievement is significant, challenges remain in developing certain critical technologies. The remaining 30% likely includes advanced components such as high-power laser diodes, sophisticated beam control systems, and specialised optical components that may still require international collaboration or technology acquisition.





The miniaturisation of DEW systems for airborne platforms presents additional technical challenges, requiring advances in power management, thermal control, and structural integration. DRDO's plans to develop megawatt-class systems for airborne platforms will require significant technological breakthroughs in these areas.





Conclusion





DRDO's achievement of 70% indigenisation in Directed Energy Weapons represents a watershed moment in India's defence technology development. The successful demonstration of the MK-2(A) system, combined with the comprehensive indigenous development ecosystem, positions India as a leader in advanced military technologies. The strategic impact extends beyond immediate defence capabilities to encompass industrial development, technological sovereignty, and enhanced deterrence capabilities.





The collaboration between DRDO laboratories, academic institutions, and private industry has created a robust foundation for continued advancement in DEW technology. With ambitious plans for more powerful systems and airborne platforms, India is well-positioned to maintain its technological edge in this critical domain. The achievement not only strengthens national security but also establishes India as a significant player in the global directed energy weapons market, contributing to the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence manufacturing.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







