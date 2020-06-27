



Pakistan is ready to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara for all Sikh pilgrims on June 29th, said Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday.





He conveyed to the Indian side Pakistan's "readiness" to reopen the corridor on the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh on 29th June.





"As places of worship open up across the world, Pakistan prepares to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims, conveying to the Indian side our readiness to reopen the corridor on 29 June 2020, the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh," Qureshi announced in a tweet from his official handle on the social microblogging website.





The corridor was closed in March after both India and Pakistan had announced respective nationwide lockdowns in view of the raging coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak.







