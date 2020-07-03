PM Narendra Modi with Chief of Defence Staff (then) Army Chief Bipin Rawat





PM Narendra Modi has reached Ladakh and is currently interacting with personnel of the Indian Army, ITBP and Air Force. PM Modi will be meeting soldiers who were injured in the Galwan Valley clash





PM Modi will also take stock of the security situation along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat and the Northern Army Commander officials Lt Gen YK Joshi and Lt Gen Harinder Singh and 14 Corps officials in Ladakh.





PM Narendra Modi is presently at one of the forward locations in Nimu. He reached there early in on Friday morning. PM Modi is interacting with personnel of the Indian Army, Air Force and ITBP.





Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the toughest of terrains, surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.





PM Modi’s Ladakh visit assumes significance as the government first rescheduled Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Leh and now the PM Modi is visiting instead.







