



An eight-second video showed the yellow crane crashing down at Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam. A massive crane collapsed at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited premises in Visakhapatnam





Visakhapatnam: At least 11 people killed and three injured in Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) at Sindia area in Visakhapatnamon Saturday noon when a huge new crane collapsed while the management was conducting a trial run to know its capacity.





The deceased were identified as supervisor Prasad, Ramana, Satya Raju of HSL Electrical section and Jagan of HSL maintenance department, technician Naga Devudu, P Bhaskar of Lead Engineers Company, technicians Venkata Rao, Siva and Chaitanya of Green Field Company and crane operator TV Ratnam. Officials are verifying the name of one of deceased persons.

As per the preliminary information, the accident took place at around 12.30pm during the trial run of a new crane that collapsed all of a sudden.





The Hindustan Shipyard Limited brought a new crane from Anupam crane company in Mumbai as part of the upgradation of the capacity of cranes. But the manufacturing company has not conducted the trial run till the date. It has to conduct the trial run and certify the capacity of the crane. HSL had not paid full amount because the company had not conducted trials.





On Saturday, HSL with its electrical wing employees and also with the support of the local contractors - Green Field company, Lead Engineers and Squad Seven companies - conducted the full load testing of the crane.





Within a few minutes of the trial run being started, the crane collapsed as it was broken in the middle. Workers in the vicinity of the crane accident ran for their lives. The CMD of HSL L Sarat Babu is busy in rescue operations.





State tourism minister M Srinivasa Rao told TOI that at least 11 people were killed in the accident and he had ordered a probe into the incident.





The minister instructed the city police commissioner and also district collector to verify the facts by visiting the HSL.





He asked the district authorities to provide better medical treatment to the injured persons.





"The families of the deceased persons would get the justice, Srinivasa Rao further added.





The local MLA P Gana Babu of Visakha West told TOI that Anupam company had supplied Rs 50 crore valued a huge crane to the HSL five years ago but it had not conducted the trial run.





“HSL had not paid the full amount for not conducting the trials. Now, the HSL with local contractors started the full load trial run and the accident took place. We suspect one or two bodies under the collapsed crane,” the MLA Gana Babu said.





He accused that fault is on both sides as Anupam Company has to conduct trials.





The MLA also asked, "Why HSL started the trials without the support of the manufacturing company, he asked?"





The district collector V Vinaychand told media persons that at the time of the incident 10 people were in the crane cabin.





“Eleven people were killed in the incident. So far, we have identified 10 people. Two committees were appointed to inquire into the mishap,” he said.







