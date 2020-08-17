

The Indian Coast Guard also has underslung oil dispersant spraying wing pods for Dornier aircraft





New Delhi: India has rushed a specialised team with equipment to deal with the Mauritius oil spill on its southeast coast. New Delhi has also deployed a 10-member technical response team from the Indian Coast Guard, trained to deal with oil spill containment, at the behest of the Mauritian government.





The Indian Air Force has deployed its advanced light helicopter as part of a rescue operation in the Mauritius oil spill.





A video shows the advanced light helicopter extricating skimmed oil from a merchant vessel MV Wakashio to a tug.





As part of its Indian Ocean Region Outreach programme, New Delhi has dispatched oil booms, river booms, disc skimmers, Heli skimmers, etc., specifically designed to contain oil slicks, skim oil from water, and assist in clean-up and salvage operations.





​Over 1,000 tonnes of fuel leaked into the water from a Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio off of Pointe d'Esny, south of Mauritius, after it hit a coral reef and broke apart on 25 July with 4,000 tonnes of fuel on board. The oil spill has prompted the announcement of a state of "environmental emergency" in the area.







