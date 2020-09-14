



China launched an optical remote-sensing satellite, Jilin-1 Gaofen-02C, on Saturday. However, the satellite failed to enter the pre-set orbit.





According to the Chinese state media, the satellite was launched aboard Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre at 1:02 pm (local time).





The mission has, reportedly, failed due to abnormal performance. However, further investigations are being carried out into the failed mission.





As of now, the initial investigations have started and specific reasons are being talked about, the state-run media Global Times said.





More details about the mission will be revealed soon.







