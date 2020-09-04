Multi rocket launcher system 'PINAKA'





NEW DELHI: TATA Power on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 490 crore from the Ministry of Defence to supply two Pinaka regiments. Pinaka regiment is a system of rocket launchers.





"We are pleased to inform you that the Strategic Engineering Division (SED) of the company has signed the Pinaka 3 contract with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India," a BSE statement said.





Pinaka Multi Barrel Launcher Rocket System is an all-weather indirect fire artillery rocket system.





According to the statement, the contract is awarded for two regiments of Pinaka Multiple Rocket Launcher System.







