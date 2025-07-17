



A series of 17 coordinated attacks struck multiple government and military installations across Balochistan late Tuesday night, as the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) announced the launch of "Operation Baam (Dawn)".





The offensive, described by the BLF as a new phase in their decades-long insurgency, targeted districts including Panjgur, Surab, Kech, and Kharan. The attacks focused on military checkpoints, communications infrastructure, and administrative facilities, resulting in significant disruption to local governance and communications, particularly in Kech and Panjgur, where services remained down into Wednesday morning.





BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch characterised the operation as a demonstration of the group's expanded operational reach, stretching from the Makran coastal region to the Koh-e-Suleman mountains.





He emphasised that the attacks were meticulously coordinated to inflict both human and material losses on Pakistani security forces, signalling a marked escalation in the insurgency's capabilities and ambitions. The BLF stated that further details on casualties and damage would be released after the operation concluded.





This wave of violence marks one of the largest and most synchronised offensives by the BLF in recent memory, underlining the persistent instability and separatist tensions in Balochistan. The province has long been a flashpoint for conflict, with grievances over resource exploitation, political marginalisation, and a heavy military presence fuelling cycles of rebellion and state crackdowns.





Human rights organisations and international observers have repeatedly raised concerns about enforced disappearances, economic deprivation, and the suppression of local autonomy in the region.





In response to the attacks, Pakistani security forces launched search operations in the affected districts, though official statements on the full extent of the damage and casualties remain pending.





The BLF framed "Operation Baam" as a pivotal moment in their struggle, aiming to showcase the insurgents' ability to conduct large-scale, geographically dispersed, and synchronised attacks.





The operation has once again drawn attention to the volatile security environment in Balochistan, where the struggle for autonomy and control over local resources continues to drive armed conflict.





Based On ANI Report







