In a heart warming gesture to honour a "fallen soldier", the Indian Army said on Thursday that it has restored the damaged grave of a prominent officer of Pakistani military in Jammu and Kashmir.





A photograph was tweeted by Srinagar-based Chinar Corps in which Major Mohd Shabir Khan's grave could be seen.





The epitaph read: ''In memory of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitar-e-Jurrat Shahid 05 May 1972, 1630 H, killed in counter attack by 9 Sikh''.





"In keeping with the traditions & ethos of the #IndianArmy, #ChinarCorps resuscitated a damaged grave of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitara-e-Jurrat, Pakistan Army, who was Killed in Action (KIA) at a forward location along LC in Naugam Sector on 05 May 1972."





"A fallen soldier, irrespective to the country he belongs to, deserves respect & honour in death. #IndianArmy stands with this belief. This is #IndianArmy for the world," it said in another post.





The gesture from the Indian Army came despite New Delhi's strained ties both with Islamabad and Beijing.





More than a month ago, Indian Army rescued three Chinese citizens who had lost their way at an altitude of 17,500 feet in North Sikkim despite a border standoff with China.





