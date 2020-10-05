Heavy Vehicles Factory's (DRDO) ARJUN Main Battle Tank





From designing, developing and manufacturing missile and communication systems, Hyderabad has continued to power India’s defence dreams





DRDO Labs-ANURAG: Advanced Numerical Research and Analysis Group: Works on advanced computing concepts, including hardware, software, numerical analysis and algorithmic studies for DRDO and armed forces.





Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DERL): Works on electronic and communications intelligence, radar and communication jamming systems covering radar and communication frequency bands on ships, submarines, helicopters, aircraft, airborne PODs and static installations.





Advanced Systems Laboratory: Focus on design, development and flight evaluation of missile systems and is working on solid propulsion technologies, composites, aerospace mechanisms, mission design and studies, guidance design and control systems.





Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL): Responsible for design and development of missile systems and technologies that are deployed on land, underwater, sea, and air. Working on technologies required for missiles and strategic systems.





Research Centre Imarat: The premier lab of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, DRDO, spearheads R&D in avionics systems. Carries out R&D in technologies of control engineering, inertial navigation, Imaging Infrared seekers, RF Seekers & Systems, On-board Computers and Mission Software.





BrahMos Aerospace: All the missile subsystems being fabricated at work centres in India and Russia are delivered at BIC where they are integrated and checked. The Brahmos supersonic cruise missile has range up to 290 km.





Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL): Responsible for development of advanced metallic and ceramic materials, and related processing technologies, for various critical defence applications





MINISTRY OF DEFENCE PSUS





Mishra Dhatu Nigam (Midhani): Develops, produces and supplies various super alloys, special steels, materials to defence, and other strategic sectors for nuclear, aeronautical and space applications.





Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) : Serves as manufacturing base for guided missiles and allied defence equipment. Produced the 1st generation Anti -Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) - the French SS11B1. Has two manufacturing units in Telangana – one at Kanchanbagh and second at Bhanu in Sangareddy district.





Ordnance Factory Medak: One of the 41 factories under the Ordnance Factory Board, the unit in Sanga Reddy district produces infantry combat vehicles, bullet proof vehicles, hulls and turrets for Main Battle Tank (Arjun) and





Armour Amphibious Dozar, Rocket Launchers (Pinaka), among others.





PRIVATE PLAY





Astra Rafael Comsys: The JV between India’s Astra Microwave Products Ltd and Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd, develops, produces and integrates high-end digital communication systems, including a range of technologies and products like SDR, ESM technology and Cognitive Radio. Making BNet SDR for IAF.





Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems: JV between Kalyani Group and Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, is India’s first private sector missile subsystems manufacturing facility. Working on $100 million order to make 1000 units of Barak 8 MR-SAM missile kits for supply to BDL for further integration.





Adani Elbit Advanced Systems India : JV between Adani Group and Elbit of Israel set up to make components for Hermes 900 medium altitude, long endurance UAVs and also make Hermes 480 UAVs.





Zen Technologies: Develops training equipment, simulators and allied defence equipment, including smart firing ranges for defence as well as police forces.





TATA Advanced Systems: Adibhatla: Assembles and manufactures missile systems & sub-systems, radar systems and subsystems, command & control systems, aerospace & aero structures, unmanned aerial systems, optronic systems through multiple subsidiaries and joint ventures. Working on key defence programmes like Indian Navy’s surface surveillance radar programme and 3D C/D Band Radar, as well as IAF’s high power radar. Also making Aquilon mini UAV for Indian Army.





HELA Systems: The JV between TASL & Israel’s ELTA Systems Ltd provides radar, communications, electronic warfare, homeland and surveillance systems and solutions to Indian defence forces.





NOVA Integrated Systems: A wholly owned subsidiary of TASL, NOVA serves as a hub for design, development and production of defence electronics systems such as command posts, combat management systems, radars and electro-optic products like night devices.





TATA Boeing Aerospace: The TASL-Boeing JV makes fuselages and additional structures for AH-64 Apache attack helicopters for Indian Army. Also makes crown and tail cone assembly for Boeing’s Indian configuration of CH-47F Chinook helicopters ordered by IAF.





Cyient Solutions & Systems: JV between Cyient & Israel’s BlueBird Aero Systems made SpyLite mini UAV systems for high altitude surveillance for Indian Army.







