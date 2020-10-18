



It hit the target successfully with pinpoint accuracy after performing high-level & extremely complex manoeuvres. The test comes in the wake of BrahMos missile being tested having a range of around 400 km from an integrated test range at Balasore in Odisha on September 30. The extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile that was test-fired off the coast of Balasore on September 30





NEW DELHI: India on Sunday successfully test fired BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Indian Navy’s indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai today hitting a target in the Arabian Sea. It hit the target successfully with pinpoint accuracy after performing high-level & extremely complex manoeuvres.





The test comes in the wake of BrahMos missile being tested having a range of around 400 km from an integrated test range at Balasore in Odisha on September 30.





India has already deployed a sizeable number of the original BrahMos missiles and other key assets in several strategic locations along the de-facto border with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.





The test firing of the missile comes at a time India and China are locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh.





BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.





In May last year, the Indian Air successfully test fired the aerial version of the BrahMos missile from a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft.





The BrahMos missile provides the IAF a much-desired capability to strike from large standoff ranges on any target at sea or on land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night and in all weather conditions.





The IAF is also integrating the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile on over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets which is aimed at bolstering overall combat capability of the force.







