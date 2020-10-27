Therefore, as Pompeo makes his fourth visit to India as a Secretary of State
during the Trump Administration, here are a few things to know about his
visit:
1. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be visiting New Delhi with Defines
Secretary Mark Esper for the third US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. The
2+2 Dialogue will be held on October 27. Also Read - US State Secretary
Mike Pompeo, Defence Chief Mark Esper to Visit India For 2+2 Talks on Oct
26-27
2. In New Delhi, Pompeo and Esper and their Indian counterparts will lead
the third annual US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to advance the US-India
Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation to
promote stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world.
3. Pompeo and Esper will hold meetings with External Affairs Minister S
Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the US-India 2+2
Ministerial Dialogue.
4. The visiting leaders will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and
hold discussions with other government and business leaders on ways to
advance the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
5. The foreign leaders will be holding a meeting with National Security
Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval as well.
6. A series of bilateral, regional and global issues including China’s
efforts to expand influence in the Indo-Pacific region as well as its
aggressive behaviour in eastern Ladakh is likely to be a part of
discussion during the talks.
7. The India-US 2+2 talks will focus on four themes — regional security
cooperation, defence information sharing, military-to-military
interactions, and defence trade.
8. It is expected that the two sides may finally ink the long-pending
BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement) agreement to further boost
bilateral defence ties. The BECA will provide for sharing of high-end
military technology, logistics and geospatial maps between the two
countries.
9. During his Asia trip from October 25 to 30, Pompeo will also travel to
Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia, for productive conversations and
discussions on a broad range of bilateral topics.
10. Pompeo will be also asking the Sri Lankan officials to make decisions
about its relationship with China and to review the option that the United
States offers for transparent and sustainable economic development.
