



NEW DELHI: With the objective to completely open the Indian skies for the private sector, the department of space (DoS), in its recently revealed draft Spacecom Policy 2020, has eased stringent rules and regulations so as to enable private entities to become global players in space communication arena.





On the lines of Starlink and Kuiper satellite constellation projects of American private space majors Elon Musk-owned SpaceX and Jeff Bezos-led Blue Origin, “Indian entities will also be able to establish and operate satellite systems to provide capacity for communication services with authorisation” once the draft provisions are cleared by the Modi cabinet.





The draft Space-Based Communication Policy of India-2020 (Spacecom Policy- 2020) and Spacecom NGP-2020, on whom the DoS sought public views before November 4, stated, “Indian entities can undertake design, development and realization of satellites and associated communication systems. They can establish satellite system through their own built satellite or procured satellite. They can establish telemetry, tracking & command earth stations and satellite control centre in or outside India. They can also offer the capacity to commercial and societal communications within India as well as outside, and can supply their systems and solutions to international markets”.





It also said that Indian entities can avail of Indian as well as non-Indian orbital resources to establish their space-based systems for communication services over India and outside. The authorised Indian entities can directly offer their capacities to customers.





Speaking to TOI, ISRO chairman and DoS secretary K Sivan said, “The previous SATCOM policy had some provisions for private entities. But the new draft policy gives full freedom to private players as they will be able to carry out SATCOM activities. They can have their own satellite constellations and operate their own earth stations. When the new system will come into effect (after the Cabinet nod), IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre) will put in place all safeguards and strategies to protect our national interest.”





Sivan said with the implementation of these major space reforms, “Indian private entities can become global players and carve out space for themselves in the international market.” The big space reforms were ushered in when the Union Cabinet had in June this year gave its consent to allow private players to access ISRO's space assets and also participate in interplanetary missions.





Clearly defining the boundaries for private entities, the draft policy said, “The authorisation process shall ensure that the use of non-Indian orbital resources and the proposed new Indian orbital resources shall not pose any constraint to operations of existing and planned satellites under Indian administration, and should not be in violation of coordination agreements entered into with India and other countries.”





The authorisation does not imply granting of any service license or frequency/siting clearances for earth stations. These must be obtained separately from the appropriate authorities under I&B ministry, ministry of communication in India or similar regulatory authorities in other countries as the case may be, it clarified.







