



Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Saiffulah was among two terrorists killed by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rambagh area on Monday (October 12)





SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted that two terrorists have been killed in the encounter. According to security forces, Saifullah was involved in Nowgam attack recently in which 2 CRPF personnel were martyred. He was also involved in September 24 attack in Chadoora in which an ASI of CRPF lost his life.





"One Pakistani terrorist named Saifullah and one local terrorist affiliated with LeT trapped, operation underway. Saifullah was involved in an attack on CRPF personnel in September, & the recent attack on CRPF in Nowgam in which 2 personnel lost their lives," said IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar.





Jammu and Kashmir police official said that a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and CRPF in Rambagh area of Srinagar after receiving a specific input.





As the joint team started cordoning off the spot where terrorists were hiding, they opened fire on the searching team, forcing the security forces to retaliate, leading to an encounter.





Addressing a press conference, DGP Jammu and Kashmir said, “Two terrorists were killed in today’s encounter he identified one as top Lashkar commander as Saifullah from Pakistan, and said he was involved in the series of attacks on security forces including the recent attacks of Nowgam, Chadoora and Kandizaal, Pampore. 75 operations were conducted apart from one all were successfully done in which 180 militants were killed. 26 militants were rescued from clutches of militancy sofar and we can't share names cause of security reasons.”





“Today’s operation was a successful one. He said that this year eight encounters took place in the city in which 18 militants including a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander were killed. “Whenever any terrorists outfit tries to establish its base in Srinagar, we successfully corner the terrorists with the help of our intelligence and other sources,” he added.







