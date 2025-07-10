



Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) has placed orders for Indian-made loitering munitions from a private Indian company, most likely Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd.





The DRC is also negotiating for anti-drone and suicide drone systems from Indian firms, including both private and state-owned enterprises.





This marks a strategic pivot away from Chinese suppliers, driven by operational needs and a desire for more effective, affordable, and maintainable defence solutions.





These developments underscore the growing defence partnership between India and the DRC, with India emerging as a key supplier of modern, mission-critical military technology to African nations.





This reported by Africa Intelligence and corroborated by multiple defence news outlets, marks a significant shift in the DRC’s defence procurement strategy, favouring India’s affordable and increasingly sophisticated defence solutions over traditional suppliers.





Since early 2025, there has been a notable increase in engagement between Indian defence manufacturers and the Congolese military. Regular interactions and visits, including a high-level DRC Ministry of Defence delegation to India, have strengthened this emerging security partnership.





The DRC’s interest is not limited to loitering munitions; negotiations are ongoing for a broader suite of equipment, including anti-drone systems and suicide attack drones.





Among the Indian companies involved, Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd—a Nagpur-based private firm—has been highlighted as a key supplier of loitering munitions to both the Indian Army and foreign clients. Their Nagastra-1R loitering munition, for example, is capable of precision strikes, night operations, and features a reusable launcher system.





While the specific model ordered by the FARDC is not explicitly named in the reports, Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd is a leading candidate given its recent contracts and export activities.





In addition to loitering munitions, the DRC is exploring anti-drone solutions from Indian state-owned and private companies. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a government-owned enterprise, has demonstrated its “D4” anti-drone system to Congolese officials.





The D4 system can detect, track, and neutralize drones using both “soft kill” (jamming) and “hard kill” (kinetic) methods. Other Indian firms, such as Zen Technologies and Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd (with its “Bhargavastra” system), are also offering advanced counter-UAV technologies.





This procurement shift is partly a response to dissatisfaction with Chinese weapons, which have been criticized by Congolese officials for poor frontline performance and maintenance challenges. The move toward Indian suppliers is seen as a bid for greater reliability, cost-effectiveness, and transparent support.





Based On African Intelligence Report







