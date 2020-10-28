1. BECA is the fourth and final "foundational" understanding the US has
with India.
2. The two countries have already signed General Security of Military
Information Agreement (2002), Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement
(2016), Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (2018) to
exchange military logistics and enable secure communications.
3. BECA will give India access to classified geo-spatial data as well as
critical information having significant military applications.
4. Under BECA, the two countries can exchange maps, nautical and
aeronautical charts, commercial and other unclassified imagery,
geophysical, geomagnetic and gravity data.
5. The agreement will allow the US to share sensitive satellite and
sensor data that would help India in striking military targets with
pinpoint accuracy.
6. India will be able to keep a close watch on the movements of Chinese
warships in the Indian Ocean.
7. In the case of Pakistan, if there is ever another air strike similar
to the one like Balakot, India will be able to access satellite and other
data from the US to verify the success of its hits.
8. In a statement released on Monday the government said Defence Minister
Rajnath Singh and his American counterpart, Mr Esper, expressed
satisfaction that BECA would be signed during this visit and also at the
close engagements between the armed forces of the two countries.
9. The UPA government had raised concerns over BECA over concerns on
protection of classified information and access to classified laboratories
in India.
10. These concerns were addressed after multiple rounds of talks between
New Delhi and Washington DC. The ties between the two countries - which is
at an all-time-high -- is also said to have helped the two countries reach
the agreement.
No comments:
Post a Comment