



Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that the Constitution she believed in has been desecrated. 'China speaks of Article 370 too. They say it's disputed & ask why was J&K made UT?' 'J&K came into international view like never before after abrogation of Article 370'. 'Will only hoist the Tricolour if the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir is reinstated'





New Delhi: Attacking the Centre over the abrogation of Article 370, former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that the Constitution she believed in has been desecrated.





India will run on the Constitution, not BJP’s manifesto, she said.





Addressing her first press conference after being released from 14-month detention, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mufti said the Centre has nothing to show to ask for votes.





'Dacoits Snatched Our Flag'





“They say you can buy land in J&K, we've abrogated Article 370. Then they said they will give free vaccines. Today, PM Modi had to speak of Article 370 for votes. This government has failed to solve the issues of this nation,” she said.





Speaking on IMF’s latest Economic Outlook which placed Bangladesh ahead of India in GDP per capita, Mufti said, “We are even behind Bangladesh when it comes to the economy. Be it unemployment or any other issue, they have failed on all fronts.”





The PDP chief further said that when the Centre fails on all fronts, it is reminded of Kashmir and Article 370.





When reporters asked her about the J&K flag placed on the desk, she called it ‘our flag’ and said, “We will take Tricolour in our hand when we get our flag back”.





'China Speaks of Article 370 Too'





The 61-year-old leader also said that she won’t take part in elections without the reinstatement of the Constitution and flag of the erstwhile state of J&K.





Parroting National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah’s views on China, Mufti said that Beijing speaks of Article 370 too, calling it disputed and asking why it was made UT?





J&K came into international view like never before after abrogation of Article 370, she added.





On China's alleged encroachment of the Indian territory, the PDP supremo said that it's a fact China captured 1000 sq km of our land and somehow India managed to get back around 40 km.





It may be recalled that mainstream Kashmir parties have signed the Gupkar Declaration, forming an alliance to seek reversal of the constitutional changes in Jammu and Kashmir made on August 5, 2019.







