



The Ministry of Defence is all set to issue a formal tender for making six new generation stealth submarines under a $7 billion project that will entail an Indian manufacturer’s tie-up with a foreign partner for making these under-sea vessels.





The formal tender states the request for proposal (RFP) is expected any time now. Known as ‘Project 75-India’, it will be done under the strategic partnership model policy to make conventional diesel-electric vessels. The RFP has undergone the process of legal vetting and was expected to be released soon to the short-listed companies. Issuance of an RFP is the second stage of tendering process.







