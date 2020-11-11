



JAMMU: The Pakistan Army heavily targeted forward posts and hamlets on Tuesday by opening fire and shelling three sectors along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The Indian Army effectively retaliated.





"At about 1030 hours, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in district Poonch", a defence spokesman said.





On October 1, an Army Jawan was killed and another injured, when the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire and resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling along the LoC in Krishnagati area of Poonch district, officials said.





An Army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, injured on September 5 as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by using heavy fire and mortar shells along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, officials said.





On September 2, a JCO was killed in ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.





According to official sources, 3589 ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the LoC and the International Border till October 6 this year compared to a total of 3168 in 2019.







