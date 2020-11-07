



India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49), will launch EOS-01 as primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.





The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1502 Hrs IST on November 07, 2020 , subject to weather conditions.





EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support.





The customer satellites are being launched under commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space.





In view of the strict COVID-19 pandemic norms in place at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota the following maybe noted:





Gathering of media personnel is not planned at SDSC SHAR





Launch viewing gallery will be closed during this launch





Youtube, However the live telecast of the launch will be available on ISRO website, Facebook and Twitter channels.







