



AMRITSAR: The BSF shot dead two armed intruders and seized arms, ammunition and heroin, foiling three attempts by Pakistan-based narco-terrorists in a single night to push infiltrators and drugs into India. BSF deputy inspector-general (Amritsar) Bhupinder Singh said on Thursday that the three unsuccessful intrusion and smuggling attempts from Pakistan were made on the night of December 16.





The BSF has recovered one AK-56 assault rifle, two magazines and 61 live rounds, one Magnum rifle, one magazine and 29 live rounds, one Olympia-marked pistol with two magazines and around 5 kg of heroin. The DIG said BSF troopers deployed at the Rajatal border outpost (BoP) detected suspicious movement across the international border fence and challenged one intruder. On hearing the sound of a rifle being cocked they opened fire, killing two Pakistani intruders on the spot. The bodies were recovered on searching the area early Thursday. Both Pakistani intruders had crossed the international border and entered Indian territory.





He said a protest was being lodged with the Pakistan Rangers, who were also shown photos of the slain intruders to identify them. An investigation has been launched by the border zone police team and other security agencies to learn the motive behind the intrusion attempt. Not even a kilometre from where the Pakistani intruders were gunned down, Pakistan smugglers made another attempt to smuggle heroin into India, followed by a third bid in the area under Ramkot border outpost.







