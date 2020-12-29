



SEOUL: South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook met with India's army chief on Monday and discussed ways to boost cooperation between the two sides, Suh's office said.





During the meeting, Suh and Indian Army chief Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane reached an understanding on the need for pushing ahead with defence exchanges and cooperation "normally" next year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.





The two sides also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation against non-traditional security threats, such as viruses, cyber threats and natural disasters, the ministry said.





Suh explained South Korea's plan to host a U.N. ministerial conference on peacekeeping operations next year, and asked Naravane or India's defence minister to attend the event, according to the ministry.





Naravane, who has been in Seoul since Sunday on a four-day visit, will visit the Army's headquarters in the central city of Gyeryong on Monday and hold talks with his South Korean counterpart Gen. Nam Yeong-shin, the ministry said.





During his stay, the Indian chief also plans to visit a combat training centre in the north-eastern county of Inje and the Agency for Defence Development (ADD) in the central city of Daejeon, according to officials.







