



Some IDN services may have been affected due to the outage; apologies if any inconvenience caused





Google online services are back after a brief outage. The services, including Google's enterprise tool Workspaces, was down for a large number of customers across the world. The app status page for Google’s services, which earlier showed all apps experiencing disruption, is showing them working fine now (in Green). The affected apps and services include Google Maps, Google Calendar, Google Docs, Google Slides, Gmail and YouTube.





The cause of the widespread outage is not clear so far. However, there were reports of users not being able to access these services in India, Europe and the US. "We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail." Google said on its app dashboard page while acknowledging the issue.

Google appdashboard showing the outage





"The problem with Gmail should be resolved for the vast majority of affected users. We will continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users, but no further updates will be provided on the Google Workspace Status Dashboard. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better," the company said on its support page after the services were restored for most users.





As per Down Detector, the outage started at around 6:40AM ET in the case of Gmail.





Users encountered error message while trying to access Google services including Google Docs, Slides, Calender, Drive, Chat and Meet. Here's the message that appeared:





Google Docs encountered an error. Please try reloading this page, or coming back to it in a few minutes.

To learn more about the Google Docs editors, please visit our help centre.

We're sorry for the inconvenience.





- The Google Docs Team







