



PSLV launch vehicle in its 52nd mission, successfully launched India's communication satellite CMS-01 from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch took place as scheduled at 1541 Hrs IST from SDSC SHAR space port.





After 20 minutes and 11 seconds, CMS-01 was successfully injected into its orbit. After separation, the two solar arrays were deployed automatically and the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network at Bangalore assumed control of the satellite. In the coming days, the satellite will be brought to its final operational configuration.





CMS-01 is a communication satellite envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum. The Extended-C Band coverage will include Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar & Lakshadweep Islands. CMS-01 is the 42nd Communication Satellite of India.





PSLV-C50 was the 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 strap-on motors). This was the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.





Our Bureau



