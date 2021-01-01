



SRINAGAR: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that 225 terrorists were killed in 103 operations across the Union Territory in 2020. The situation has improved with police forces gaining considerable confidence on the ground, he added.





Addressing an annual press conference in Jammu, the DGP said law and order also improved in 2020 as just 143 terror incidents were reported in the year compared to 584 in 2019. However, local recruitment into the terror ranks increased in 2020 compared to the previous year, he said, adding that 70% (of around 167 youths) who joined terrorism this year were either killed or arrested.







