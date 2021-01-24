



India’s Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has exported nearly $48.6 million (INR 354.6 crore) worth of equipment during FY 2019-20





The products exported includes Communication Systems, Coastal Surveillance System, Missile Systems, Radars, Electronic Warfare Systems, Electro Optic Systems and Electro Optic Fire Control Systems, Radar Finger Printing System, Naval Systems, Radar Warning Receivers and Electronic Voting Machines, Anandi Ramalingam, Director Marketing, BEL said ahead of Aero India 2021 scheduled to start on February 3.





Some of BEL’s customers are USA, UK, Russia, Italy, Brazil, Germany, France, Israel, Indonesia, Honduras, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, Namibia, Seychelles and South Africa.





In a bid to develop new markets in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), BEL has operationalized overseas marketing offices in Oman, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Myanmar. The company has also expanded its Singapore and New York Regional Offices to handle marketing activities.





BEL is also thinking of establishing similar offices in Nigeria, Brazil, Armenia and Kazakhstan.







