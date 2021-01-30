

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will exhibit its latest defence technologies and demonstrate many systems during the Aero India-2021 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru from February 3 to 5. Themed around Atmanirbhar Bharat, more than 300 products, technologies, innovations in the indoor, outdoor, static and flying display during the show will be displayed, the DRDO said in a statement. According to the organisation, more than 30 laboratories of DRDO connected to aeronautical development will exhibit their products and technological achievements in this mega event. The major attraction of DRDOs participation in the event is the flying display of Airborne Early Warning& Control (AEW&C) system, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS and TEJAS Navy. While the air display will show the aerodynamic capabilities of the aircraft, LCA navy will also be on Tarmac for static display.





“The DRDO is developing technologies for all major defence domains and has been participating in this exhibition in a big way in all its editions,” said the DRDO. It also said it has been working towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and has taken up many policy initiatives to work closely with all stakeholders of the ecosystem. The models and exhibits are shown in various technology categories and thrust is on digital display of data to highlight the product details. The highlights of indoor systems include Combat Free Fall System, models of Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), ABHYAS – High-speed Expendable Aerial Target, Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF), FCS System for Light Combat Aircraft and Aerostat Systems. The displays will also include Nirbhay missile and P-16 Heavy Drop System. In the area of materials, titanium sponge being developed for INS Vikrant, the aircraft carrier will be shown along with other important products for aeronautics applications.





The DRDO said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 3 will release DRDO export compendium, New Procedure for Design, Development and Production of Military Aircraft and Airborne Stores (DDPMAS) document for airworthiness certification, Aeronautical Research and Development Board (AR&DB) Golden Jubilee Stamp and documents on Journey of the board towards Golden Jubilee of AR&DB. Among the missiles, full scale models of various Surface to Air missiles like Astra, Long Range Surface to Air Missile (LRSAM), Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), Air to Air Missile ASTRA, New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (NGARM) and Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW) are being shown. Besides the missiles, technology sub-systems like RF Seeker, IIR Seeker, PINAKA Guidance Kit, Model of rail track rocket sled (RTRS) facility and exploder for naval warheads etc will also be on display. Indian Maritime Simulation System (IMSAS), Air Warfare Simulation System and the Air Defence Simulation System are also planned to be demonstrated as working systems.



