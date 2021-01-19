



India at the UN has welcomed the recently concluded Abraham accords that saw key West Asian states establishing ties with Israel and hoped that a two-state solution can be achieved “taking into account the legitimate aspirations of Palestinians for Statehood and Israel’s security concerns”. Describing the signing of Abraham accords as positive development, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said, "We welcome these agreements regarding normalization of relations between Israel and other countries, which, we believe will contribute to peace and stability in West Asia."





Tirumurti simultaneously highlighted Delhi's traditional support to the Palestinian cause. "A two-state solution and lasting peace can be achieved only through direct negotiations between the two parties on all final status issues, taking into account the legitimate aspirations of Palestinians for Statehood and Israel’s security concerns."





The envoy was speaking at a meet on cooperation between the UN and League of Arab States. "Members of the Arab League are among the top troop and police-contributing countries. Arab states are also among the largest donors of humanitarian assistance to countries facing armed conflict." He emphasised that Delhi "will work together with the League of Arab States in their pursuit of regional peace and security, in combating terrorism and other challenges and in promoting tolerance and pluralistic traditions." He said, India and the Arab world share a civilizational relationship and "our interaction with the region encompasses every aspect of human endeavour - from agriculture to hi-tech, from clean energy to counterterrorism, and from education to trade and commerce."





The senior diplomat also referred to the ongoing conflicts in countries like Syria, Libya, or Yemen, elaborating that "at the heart of the conflict are human beings" and "unfortunately these conflicts have brought untold misery to millions of people due to unabated violence and displacement, affecting mainly women, children and the elderly."







